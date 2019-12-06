Amy Sedaris on The Mandalorian: Who is the actress who played Peli Motto?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Amy Sedaris played mechanic Peli Motto on The Mandalorian Chapter 5, titled The Gunslinger, which just dropped on Disney+.

The Gunslinger continued the adventures of The Mandalorian, who is on the run after rescuing Baby Yoda from the Client.

The Mandalorian’s ship docked at Peli Motto’s repair workshop on the planet of Tatooine. This landing occurred after a dogfight with another bounty hunter who threatened that The Mandalorian had a choice between being brought in warm or cold.

The Mandalorian caught the attacker by surprise, and the Mandalorian destroyed his ship with a blast from his cannon.

However, the Mandalorian’s ship received damage during the dogfight. He realized he was losing fuel, and as he approached planet Tatooine, the operator at the Mos Eisley control tower told him where to land. He eventually arrived at Peli Motto’s repair facility.

The Mandalorian was greeted at the docking bay by Motto and wanted his ship repaired but he didn’t have enough money for the repair service. So he left his ship at Motto’s workshop and went in search of a job to earn money for the repairs.

While he was away, Motto heard noise from the ship and watched nervously as Baby Yoda emerged. She picked up Baby Yoda, promising to look after him until The Mandalorian returned.

Who is Amy Sedaris, who played Peli Motto?

Amy Sedaris is a comedian and actress. She is the creator of the comedy show At Home with Amy Sedaris, which airs on truTV. She was born in Endicott, New York, in 1961, but raised in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The comedian and writer David Sedaris is her older brother.

Amy Sedaris is best known for playing Jerri Blank on Comedy Central’s Strangers with Candy. Sedaris is also a voice actress. She voiced Princess Carolyn on Netflix’s Bojack Horseman, was the voice of Jill in Puss in Boots, and Ma Angler in the SpongeBob SquarePants series.

The Mandalorian is currently available to stream on Disney+.