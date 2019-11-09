Amy Fisher: Where is she now?

Amy Fisher was the 17-year-old Long Island teenager who shot Mary Jo Buttafuoco in the face in May 1992. Amy shot Mary Jo in the face after she started an affair with her 38-year-old husband Joey Buttafuoco when she was only 16 years old.

Amy’s story made headlines and millions of Americans closely followed tabloid reports that revealed the salacious and shocking details of the love triangle involving Amy, Joey and Mary Jo.

Interest in the story of Amy and the Buttafuoco family persisted for many years and led to multiple TV specials, movies, and books, that closely examined their lives.

The Buttafuoco family was once again the focus of a TV show last night on ABC. Last night’s episode of ABC’s 20/20, which aired at 9 p.m. ET, was a two-hour special, titled Growing Up Buttafuoco.

A lot of the interest in the scandalous love triangle focused on Amy, nicknamed the Long Island Lolita by the tabloid media.

After last night’s 20/20 episode on ABC, people have been making inquiries about Amy, who spent nearly seven years in prison for attempted murder. She was released from prison in 1999.

Many viewers wanted to know what Amy’s been doing since she was released from prison and where she is today.

If you also want to know more about Amy’s life since she was released from prison, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Amy Fisher?

Amy Fisher was born in August 1974, on Long Island, New York, to Roseann and Elliot Fisher. She attended Kennedy High School in Bellmore, New York. When she was 12 years old, her family moved to their home on Berkley Lane, near Baldwin Creek in Merrick.

She met Joey Buttafuoco at his auto-body shop where her father, Elliot, took her 1989 Dodge Daytona for repair after an accident. After an affair with Joey that lasted more than a year, Amy decided to kill Joey’s wife Mary Jo.

On May 19, 1992, the 17-year-old drove to Buttafuoco’s home in Massapequa, N.Y., where she shot 37-year-old Mary Jo in the face. Fisher was arrested only after Mary Jo regained consciousness a few days later and gave a description of her shooter.

Amy spent nearly seven years in jail for attempted murder, while Joey was sentenced to six months for statutory rape.

Amy filed a rape lawsuit while in prison

Amy filed a lawsuit in 1996 while in prison. Her lawsuit alleged she was raped by multiple prison guards, but the US District Court for the Western District of New York decided in July 1997 that her allegations were not credible.

Amy was released from prison in 1999

She was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison but was granted parole in 1999. Her victim Mary Jo wrote letters to Amy while she was in prison and supported efforts to have her prison sentence reduced. Amy was released from prison in 1999 after she claimed she did not receive effective legal advice. She said she pleaded guilty to first-degree assault only because she was made to believe she would receive parole within three years if she did.

She worked as a columnist

Amy worked as a columnist after she was released from prison. She won the Society of Professional Journalists’ 2004 Media Award for Column/News for her work.

She is also the author of If I Knew Then.

She married ex-cop Lou Bellera

Amy married the ex-NYPD police officer Lou Bellera in 2003. They lived in a $575,000 home in Palm Beach, Florida, and had three children. They divorced in 2015.

Fisher worked as a porn star

A sex tape of Amy, showing her having sex with Bellera, was leaked in 2007. She was still married to Bellera at the time but they were estranged. She accused Bellera of leaking the sex tape but he denied it.

After Amy and Bellera separated, she reconciled with Joey Buttafuoco, according to Radar Online.

But she later admitted that her reunion with Buttafuoco was only a publicity stunt to get a reality show about their life. She started working as a porn star after reuniting with Bellera. She later claimed that it was Bellera who convinced her to enter the porn industry.

Amy announced she was leaving the porn industry in 2011, the same year that she appeared on Couples Therapy with Bellera on VH1.

Where is Amy now?

After her 2015 divorce from Bellera, Amy lived briefly with her three children in Florida before moving back to Long Island. She claimed she left Florida because she and her children suffered harassment and ostracization. In Long Island, Amy has said that her children are happier and that her family has accepted her despite her past and all the headlines that followed.

Amy legally changed her name after returning to Long Island and lives in a home that was purchased by her mother.