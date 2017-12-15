Ami Brown update coming tonight on Alaskan Bush People Christmas special!

Tonight is the night all Alaskan Bush People fans have been waiting for — when viewers will finally get to see how Ami Brown is doing in the Christmas special!

In the trailer for the hour-long episode, which we exclusively revealed yesterday, Ami is seen smiling as her children surprise her with a festive-themed meal. The holiday celebration takes place in the garden at the LA home the Browns have been staying in while she undergoes treatment for cancer.

Daughter Birdy says having Ami there to celebrate the festive season with them is the best present they could have hoped for — revealing that things had not been looking good for their mom earlier in the year as she battled the disease.

Birdy says: “The best thing about this Christmas is that mom gets to spend it with us. It was looking bad for a while. Having mom here for this Christmas I think is the best gift that we could ever get.

“That’s why I want to cherish this Christmas, and I want to show her how much we love her, and how much it means to us that she gets to spend this Christmas with us.”

Wearing a Santa hat, Ami is led out of the house by husband Billy as he blindfolds her using his hand, before he takes it away revealing how the garden has been filled with lights and even a Christmas tree.

Ami is then shown by daughter Rain her place at the table, which is laid out with at least eight seats. The clip shows Ami and Billy along with children Bear, Bam Bam, Bird and Rain. It is not yet known whether the family’s other children, Matt, Noah and Gabe — whose birthday is today — also join them for dinner.

Billy says: “For the Brown family, the meaning of Christmas is all things good. I mean, it’s…I guess it’s that one time of the year that you really celebrate life.

“It’s a time of giving and also receiving love, and kind of a combination of the whole year, right there together, and then when that one’s over the new one’s in front of you. To us it’s just a great time.”

The last update Alaskan Bush People fans got on Ami’s health was back in October when Rain revealed on her Instagram that the family were “hopeful” as she began a second round of chemotherapy.

Before that, the last update was from interviews Ami and Billy gave to People magazine back in August when Billy revealed Ami’s cancer had progressed to “at least” stage 3b.

Ami was pictured in public for the first time in three months at the end of October as the family took a road-trip to Colorado, where they later plan to set up a new permanent home after leaving Alaska at the end of last season.

Most of the family have been living with Ami and Billy in Los Angeles while she undergoes treatment, although Noah and Bam Bam have been elsewhere.

We told earlier this month how Bam Bam and girlfriend Allison Kagan could be working on some sort of Alaskan Bush People spin-off with Discovery after taking a selfie outside the network’s LA offices and hinting that some sort of meetings had taken place.

Watch the trailer for the Alaskan Bush People Christmas special below:

The Alaskan Bush People Christmas special airs tonight at 10/9c on Discovery.