America’s Got Talent spoilers: Seven acts win spot in semifinals

America’s Got Talent spoilers come from the latest episode where seven of the 12 competing acts have made it to the semifinals. It was a big night on the show, with America finally having a say in how the show would progress.

Those 12 acts performed on the first “live” show of the season, which took place on August 14.

A previous report by Monsters and Critics recaps that episode and provides videos of all the performances. Each of the 12 acts was hoping that they had been good enough to advance to the semifinals this summer.

Among the 12 performers were the musical acts Angel City Chorale, Amanda Mena, We Three, rapper Flau’jae, and Courtney Hadwin. Diabolo artist Mochi, the Human Fountains, The PAC Dance Team, Junior New System, escape artist Lord Nil, magician Shin Lim, and comedienne Vicki Barbolak rounded out the 12 $1 million hopefuls.

It was revealed that last year’s winner, Darci Lynne Farmer would be performing during the first “live” results show of the season. But before that happened, host Tyra Banks took the stage to start revealing which acts would be advancing straight to the semifinals and which acts qualified to potentially be saved by America.

The Dunkin Save

Three acts were presented to “live” voters to allow America to “save” one of the acts. Those acts were Mochi, Junior New System, and Angel City Chorale.

Time for the results

We Three advanced, while The Pac Dance Team and rapper Flau’jae got sent home. Comedian Vicki Barbolak advanced, while Human Fountains were sent home. Singers Amanda Mena and Courtney Hadwin both advanced to the semifinals. Shin Lim also made it through, while Lord Nill was sent home.

Three acts were left. One would get saved by America, one would get saved by the judges, and the third one would be going home. America chose Angel City Chorale. Then, the America’s Got Talent judges saved Junior New System. This meant it was the end of the line for Mochi.

In summary, the latest America’s Got Talent spoilers revealed that We Three, Vicki Barbolak, Amanda Mena, Courtney Hadwin, Shin Lim, Angel City Chorale, and Junior New System have advanced to the semifinals this season.

These seven acts have now moved on to the next round of the show. On the next episode, 12 more acts will compete in the continued quarterfinals, all hoping to make it through to the semifinals as well.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays this summer at 8/7c on NBC.