America’s Got Talent results: Dunkin’ Save Vote gives fans a voice

The America’s Got Talent results from the voting on Quarterfinals 2 are revealed tonight. The Dunkin’ Save Vote will also give fans a shot to impact which acts make it on to the 2019 AGT Semi-finals.

On Tuesday night, 12 acts performed in front of America’s Got Talent judges and the home audience. Many of them were easily recognizable from the audition phase of the summer 2019 season.

Each one of them hopes to make it to the next round, where seven acts from Quarterfinals 1 are waiting. Those acts that already made it through are Greg Morton, Voices of Service, Kodi Lee, Luke Islam, Messoudi Brothers, Ansley Burns, and Alex Dowis.

There are no more Golden Buzzers, but America can save one of the acts and the judges will also push one of them through to the next round. That’s if there aren’t any technical difficulties like what happened last week.

I am so happy with my performance of ‘Diamonds are Forever’. Thank you America for your amazing support. @AGT #JamesBond pic.twitter.com/khkCuxb7x9 — Charlotte Summers (@TheCharSummers) August 21, 2019

America’s Got Talent results: 12 acts hoping for approval

The 12 acts that performed on Tuesday night were Charlotte Summers, Nick & Lindsay, Chris Klafford, Marine Mazepa, Robert Finley, The Sentimentalists, Ryan Niemiller, V.Unbeatable, Joseph Allen, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, and Tyler Butler-Figueroa.

Charlotte had social media buzzing with her rendition of Diamonds are Forever, while Tyler Butler-Figueroa impressed everyone with his skills on the violin. The Sentimentalists were also impressive during another mentalist routine and Ryan Niemiller had everyone laughing with a new comedic set.

In regard to the America’s Got Talent results from Quarterfinals 2, the top five acts are going to get sent to the next round. The three acts with the next most votes will be placed center stage for the Dunkin’ Save Vote.

America will get to weigh in during the show and reward an act with the Dunkin Save. The remaining two acts will be placed in front of the judges, with one advancing to the next round and one getting sent home.

This is going to be a really important episode of the show, so make sure to tune in and find out which acts received the most support during the latest AGT vote.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.