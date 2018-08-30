America’s Got Talent recap: The Dunkin Save adds one more to who went through on AGT tonight

America’s Got Talent results came out again on Wednesday night (August 29). This time, it was from the third quarterfinal episode of the season. During the August 28 episode, 12 more acts performed, all with hopes of winning the $1 million prize. Now, it was time to find out which seven had advanced.

To start off the show, host Tyra Banks let the audience know which acts had finished sixth, seventh, and eighth in the voting by America. These three acts would be part of the Dunkin’ Save. One would get saved by America, one would get saved by the judges, and one would be heading home.

The Dunkin’ Save acts

The three acts that were up for the Dunkin’ Save were Aaron Crow, Daniel Emmet, and The Future Kingz.

Who would advance? That would come a bit later in the show. Crow is a danger act, Emmet is the opera singer, and The Future Kingz is a dance group.

The five safe acts

The acts were brought up in groups, with some moving on and some getting the bad news. The five that made it to safety were Us the Duo, Brian King Joseph, Michael Ketterer, Christina Wells, and Zurcaroh.

The acts going home

Four acts, outside of the Dunkin’ Save, were going to get bad news during the August 29 results show. The acts getting the bad news were Joseph O’Brien, Hans, UDI Dance, and Rob Lake.

Who went through on AGT tonight

America chose to save opera singer Daniel Emmet. This meant that the judges had to decide whether it would be Aaron Crow or The Future Kingz surviving this week. The AGT judges decided to save Aaron Crow.

To recap, the seven acts that will advance to the semifinals are Daniel Emmet, Us the Duo, Brian King Joseph, Michael Ketterer, Christina Wells, Aaron Crow, and Zurcaroh.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights on NBC at 8/7c.