America’s Got Talent recap: Andy Rowell’s Tequila!, youth choir and epic guitar player

America’s Got Talent Season 14, Episode 4 included some very intriguing performances. It was the fourth episode of auditions for the summer 2019 season, with the judges weighing in on even more acts.

Host Terry Crews gave out his Golden Buzzer to a youth choir from Detroit, sending the group right to the live shows. That performance capped off another episode that was dominated by singing acts. It’s become a familiar theme to Season 14.

Here are the three most significant acts from the episode:

America’s Got Talent recap: Terry Crews rewards youth choir

The full introduction, performance, and judge’s discussion of what the Detroit Youth Choir did during Episode 4 are shown below. It also highlights the enjoyment Crews had during the audition.

You give young black men and women a chance, and they give you THIS! Every young man and woman on that stage represents ME and where I came from. All it takes is ONE person to BELIEVE in one woman or man for them to reach their dreams. #GoldenBuzzer @agt pic.twitter.com/5Y33lGL3LW — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 19, 2019

Guitarist Marcin Patrzalek

Episode 4 also showcased epic guitar player Marcin Patrzalek, who took the stage and performed an exciting mash-up that had the in-house audience buzzing.

A new college student in the United States, Marcin told the judges he was there to play the guitar for them. Though he didn’t sing, the judges were still impressed with what he could do with that guitar.

Andy Rowell’s Tequila!: Karaoke taken to new level on AGT

A 24-year-old singer from Cedar Rapids, Iowa wraps up our recap of the best acts from America’s Got Talent Episode 4.

Andy Rowell took the stage for a performance of Tequila!, introducing it in a hilarious way. Did the box office attendant impress judge Simon Cowell as much as he had hoped? The video below presents his full performance from the June 18 episode.

That brings a close to the latest episode of auditions, but AGT will return with a new installment for NBC viewers on Tuesday, June 25. Which act will receive Julianne Hough’s Golden Buzzer? Tune in to find out!

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.