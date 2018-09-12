America’s Got Talent finalists: 10 acts will compete for $1 million prize

The America’s Got Talent finalists are nearly set for the Season 13 finale. Five acts made it through the semifinals last week and this week five more will join them.

During the September 11 episode, acts like Glennis Grace, Aaron Crow, and Courtney Hadwin performed. They all hoped to advance to the final shows next week.

Five acts already became America’s Got Talent finalists when they advanced through the semifinals thanks to America’s vote. During the September 5 results show, Shin Lim, Michael Ketterer, Samuel J. Comroe, Duo Transcend, and Zurcaroh made the cut.

AGT Top 10

During the September 12 results show, five more acts will join the 2018 AGT top 10. Those 10 acts will all be in the running for the $1 million prize that comes from getting named the Ameria’s Got Talent winner. Additionally, they will also all be invited to take part in the live tour.

.@CourtneyHadwin proves that she was born to be wild with a rockstar performance for the ages! #AGT pic.twitter.com/vAcJv1cGP6 — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 12, 2018

2017 America’s Got Talent winner

During the 2017 summer season, Darci Lynne Farmer was named the winner. She became the third ventriloquist, third child, and the third female to win a season of America’s Got Talent.

It was a surprising result from the season, but America really loved her. Darci Lynne Farmer just beat out 10-year-old singer Angelica Hale and glow light dance troupe Light Balance.

So happy I was able to come back and perform on the @AGT stage!! I missed everyone so much and it was great to be back! 😆💖 Watch my new vlog for an inside look of what went on behind the scenes! https://t.co/VrmW3jahni pic.twitter.com/WmN3BpEcKd — Darci Lynne (@ItsDarciLynne) August 29, 2018

America’s Got Talent season finale

The final two episodes of the season will air on September 17 and 18. First, the 2018 America’s Got Talent finalists will perform at 8/7c on Tuesday night. Then, the results will get presented during the season finale on Wednesday night. Fans who want to play a part in deciding the America’s Got Talent winner will need to place their votes.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.