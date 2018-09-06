American Woman axed by Paramount after falling ratings throughout first season

American Woman was set up to win but that’s not what happened, as Paramount have decided to cancel the show just two weeks after the first season finale aired. After 12 weeks of watching to find out what would happen to Bonnie (Alicia Silverstone), fans are left to their own imagination.
Variety claims the declining ratings were the cancellation culprit, but mixed reviews on the show didn’t help.
The road to the air wasn’t easy for American Woman. It was originally picked up for TV Land and then was sent to Paramount which was a rebrand for SPIKE TV. During production, the showrunner was changed when John Riggi exited over creative differences and John Wells stepped in to fill his shoes.
Kyle Richards had done plenty of publicity for the show leading up to the debut. It was chronicled on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including her friends watching the premiere episode during a girls night.
The premise of the show was loosely based on Kyle Richards’ upbringing. How much of it was based in reality was never clear, but some of the incidents definitely caught the eyes of viewers. Kyle Richards’ sisters weren’t thrilled about the show and gave her pushback when it came to having it aired.
Now that American Woman has been canceled, viewers will miss Bonnie and her friends. The setting of the story was intriguing, but it performed less than stellar as the weeks went on. Now, there will never be a resolution in Bonnie’s love life and the relationships Diana (Jen Bartels) and Kathleen (Mena Suvari) had.
Jen Bartels shared an Instagram post thanking everyone she worked with and gave a little insight into what it was like on the show. Of course, working with Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari was a highlight.
View this post on Instagram
If life is a ride, Hollywood is the ride with the seatbelts that have a questionable latch. I still choose the ride. @jriggi created a show that transported us to 1975 and created the role of Diana that I will forever treasure. She was a tough cookie, a hard worker and a fighter and taught me a few things about myself. @johnwellsproductions is a genius and a kind soul. @haspelned is the sweetest @jinny510 #johnlevey believed in me in that audition room that resembled a cold theatre. @kylerichards18 allowed us to play in her childhood while supporting us along the way. @judithr.gellman @susanstepanian @julie.rael made me into Diana in all her glory. @snoopythemom for having our backs. @aliciasilverstone @menasuvari you are talented delights and fierce queens. I pinch myself that I was given the opportunity to work with you both. I triple pinch myself that I was able to drive to @warnerbrosentertainment and live on @paramountnetwork and work with some of the MOST passionate wonderful and talented people in this industry. To my fellow actors I got to play with, I love you. Seriously. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of you. And the fans for the love and sweet support as an artist. You made this girl’s “cloud dreams” come true. #americanwomantv #t1d #ECU #cloudreams #followyourdreams #taketheride
Season 1 of American Woman is in the books and with no resolution to the storylines, fans are left wondering what will happen to Bonnie, Diana, and Kathleen.