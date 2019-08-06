American Ninja Warrior’s Lance Pekus exclusive: Matt Iseman on Cowboy Ninja athlete’s Seattle run

The pride of the Gem State of Idaho showed off his mad warrior skills last night on American Ninja Warrior on NBC. The top athletes from Seattle and Tacoma, Washington and nearby states battled it out for the competitors’ slots to advance.

Lance Pekus is a father, husband and former wrestler-turned-amateur athlete and obstacles course runner who wowed everyone in Seattle last night with his unreal upper body strength and ability to complete each Herculean task set forth by the producers of this skills-based competition.

Idaho’s Cowboy Ninja is promoting healthy living on American Ninja Warrior and wants kids to be inspired by his efforts. Now this dad is in the finals for a sixth time. The show veteran says he says his favorite part of competing on the show is inspiring all kids to be active and healthy.

The rancher from Salmon, Idaho spoke to local NBC affiliate KTVB about the opportunity to try out again and said:

“The kids are so into it, I love seeing the kids get excited and cheering and running around, running around on the playground, swinging around pretending they are me and other competitors, it’s really cool to be an inspiration to the younger kids.”

The Salmon, Idaho resident showed his grit and talent inside the Tacoma Dome – including the daunting Mega Wall which took three times until he cleared the top.

By making it to the finals on Monday night, Pekus was able to pocket $2,500, and keeps trying for the vaulted title of American Ninja Warrior going strong.

The cowboy ninja @lancepekus is bucking his way to the city finals! 🐎 pic.twitter.com/752UlL9c7i — Ninja Warrior (@ninjawarrior) June 25, 2019

Matt Iseman is one of the hosts of American Ninja Warrior and no stranger to M&C readers. Iseman also was part of the expert go-to group featured on Hallmark’s Home & Family daily TV show.

About Lance’s amazing performance in Seattle, Matt tells Monsters and Critics: “Lance Pekus is has been one of our most popular competitors for years. Part of it is he embodies that cowboy spirit that helps build America, part of it is that he proves beef does a body good.”

All joking aside, he added: “But, I think the biggest part, is that you see as impressive as he is on the course he’s a better man off the course. He and his wife Heather are raising two amazing kids while building a beautiful life, and fighting a challenging disease with unbelievable grace and courage. He embodies the best of Ninja Warrior!”

Lance and his wife Heather are a true team as she battles MS. We wish Lance and his family the very best!

American Ninja Warrior airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.