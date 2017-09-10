American Monster spotlights Kevin Dowling who killed a witness but was caught out by NASA scientist

This week American Monster examines the case of Kevin Dowling, who was convicted of killing a store clerk to prevent her testifying against him.

In 1996 Jennifer Myers had been attacked at Gray Fox Gallery in Spring Grove, which she owned and operated. Her assailant had robbed and then attempted to rape her.

A few months later Myers spotted her attacker working at a local gas station and called the police. He was charged with robbery and indecent assault but before the trial started Myers was found dead. She’d been shot in the head and chest at the same gallery where the attack had taken place.

During the trial Dowling produced a video tape that he said showed he was away fishing at the time of the murder but the tape was examined by experts who found it had been faked. Though it took an astrophysicist recommended by NASA to work out using the sun that the time on the video did not match the actual time of day.

Dowling was found guilty of murder in 1998 and sentenced to death.

However, Dowling continues to protest his innocence and has made various appeals complaining about his initial defense council. He remains in prison and there is currently a state ban on executions, so he’s likely to live out his remaining years in prison.

