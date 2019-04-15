American Idol’s Evelyn Cormier’s husband: Is the former 90 Day Fiance star still married?

Evelyn Cormier continues to surge ahead on American Idol after the 19-year-old from Claremont, New Hampshire impressed the judges on Sunday. Before American Idol, Evelyn Cormier starred in TLC reality series 90 Day Fiance Season 5 where the singer got married at 18.

90 Day Fiance: Are Evelyn and David still together?

Evelyn and David are still married. David Vázquez Zermeño, 28, took to Instagram to encourage his fans to vote for Evelyn.

On 90 Day Fiance, David traveled from Spain to New Hampshire to marry then 18-year-old Evelyn. The Christian couple tied the knot last year, despite David’s reservations about living in a small town.

The 90 Day Fiance couple was controversial as many fans of the reality TV series suspected that David began his relationship with Evelyn before she turned 18.

Evelyn Cormier is currently competing in Season 17 of American Idol. The 19-year-old has continued to sing her way through the rounds after initially auditioning with a rendition of Wicked Game by Chris Isaak.

According to In Touch Weekly, Evelyn and David’s relationship was criticized by 90 Day Fiance viewers after Instagram comments from 2016 suggested that the Spaniard was courting a 16-year-old Evelyn.

Cormier was also accused of cultural ignorance after she told David on the TLC series that there is no such thing as a ‘European Dream.’

Despite the rocky start, Evelyn and David tied the knot on 90 Day Fiance and the couple is still going strong.