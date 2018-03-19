American Idol contestant Carie Ferra’s dog goes to TOILET during audition

American Idol contestant Carie Ferra’s dog Cocoa goes to the TOILET during her audition filmed for tonight’s episode.

One of the ABC show’s photographers captured the moment on camera, as Carie holds her hands over her face in shock.

And while the photo captures Carie’s dog doing a No.1, Cocoa surprised the judges by leaving another surprise as well!

The incident happened during her audition in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan — with Cocoa, dressed in a pink dog-onesie, even making eye contact with the judges while she calmly did her business.

Meanwhile, Carie’s dog isn’t the only four-legged friend to make an appearance on the American Idol episode — as Katy Perry’s teacup poodle pup Nugget does too.

Katy shares custody of Nugget with former boyfriend Orlando Bloom after they split in March last year. She also has another dog, called Butters.

Nugget is well known to Katy Perry fans after appearing regularly during her four-day live stream Katy Perry Live: Witness World Wide last year, as well as in a commercial for Citi.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.