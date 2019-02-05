American Crime Story Season 3 is coming but what will it be about?

American Crime Story is coming back but the storyline hasn’t been pinpointed. The Assassination of Gianni Versace was the last season to air. Pic credit: FX

American Crime Story is coming back to FX for Season 3 even though creator Ryan Murphy has signed a contract with Netflix. FX CEO John Landgraf dished details about the show’s future this week at the 2019 Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.

At present time, American Crime Story is coming back, but the direction isn’t clear. There are currently three to four ideas on the table, but a decision on the upcoming season hasn’t been decided.

A few ideas had already been on the table, including a story about Monica Lewinsky and one about Hurricane Katrina but it looks like neither will become Season 3 of American Crime Story.

“We have three or four ideas in active development where we’ve acquired rights and done a fair amount of research and have writers working on them,” Landgraf said about the future of the show. “I couldn’t tell you what will be ready first. The likelihood is all of them may be produced over time.”



However, he also adds that the Katrina season is no longer in play in regard to the current ideas.

The two first seasons have been switched up a few times before. While American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson was supposedly always supposed to be the first season, it was revealed back in June 2017 that the Katrina season was set to be the second season.

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace was set to be the third season, but writers switched the seasons around.

In March 2018, it was revealed that the third season would be a Hurricane Katrina-themed season. Murphy had previously revealed that it would take a look at the health care system, disasters, and address global warming. However, he later revealed that they were taking on too much.

Now that the Katrina concept has been scrapped, we know very little about the ideas currently on the table. But the important thing to take away is that American Crime Story is returning with another riveting story to tell.