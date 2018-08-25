America loves Alaskan Bush People, number one Sunday slot ratings winner for Discovery

America has tuned in and spoken. Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People tells the story of a family they want to share their nights with.

The reality series has proven to be one of the biggest success stories for the network ranking as Sunday’s number one cable telecast among total viewers and men aged 18 to 49. That’s an amazing accomplishment in the crowded Sunday viewing lineup on television.

Not only did Alaskan Bush People dominate unscripted ratings with its season premiere on Sunday, August 19, but it proved to be a winner in the age range for 25-54 and the number one cable telecast among men aged 18-49 in demographics.

Relocating to Washington has still made the Brown family a favorite as the family still fiercely clings to their Alaska roots, as they shared with us in an exclusive interview.

The numbers are staggering considering all the networks and TV options out there these days.

Discovery’s series about this family that has seen medical drama and many setbacks has ranked as cable’s #1 network in Sunday Prime among men aged 25-54 and the prime demo of men aged 18-49 and it was the most watched cable network of the night, averaging 4 million total viewers according to Nielsen.

The series has had “double-digit growth” according to Nielsen over last year’s season premiere across all 25-54 age and gender groups. Plus, the plum demo of all viewers aged 18-49 and teenagers aged 12-17.

Discovery adds: “Also, [in] total viewers [Alaskan Bush People] had its highest-rated episode in over two years among women aged 18-49.”

In a press statement, Discovery broke it down further:

“The series also posted its highest-rated episode since last season’s finale in February 2017 across P/M25-54, P/M18-49, P/M18-34 and P2+. For the week of August 13-19, Discovery owned the top three unscripted cable telecasts among M25-54 and M18-49 with Street Outlaws (#1) Alaskan Bush People (#2), Deadliest Catch (#3).”

The socials are popping too with all things Brown family as the season premiere earned 10,824 total social interactions across multiple platforms which included Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The show’s social postings were up bigtime, +142 percent more social postings than last year’s premiere!

Twitter saw 2,663 Twitter interactions alone.

The last episode that aired, the premiere, was a reuniting of the Wolfpack as Noah returned to the fold, and his wedding was celebrated as the matriarch, Ami, is on the mend from a grueling round of cancer treatments that had the entire family on edge.

Join us Sunday as we post the teaser for the next episode!

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9/8c on Discovery.