Amber Portwood’s fans concerned about her well-being after arrest

Amber Portwood was arrested during the early morning hours of July 5th after she reportedly attacked her boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their son James. Amber has been in court over the incident and the judge in the case has ordered her to have no contact with Andrew and James during this time.

However, it seems that fans are worried about her, as they haven’t heard anything from her for days. While she did post a single post on Instagram about cheating not being a mistake but a choice, it was quickly deleted.

Prior to her arrest, Amber reportedly threatened suicide, which makes everything more serious and concerning.

Amber how are you doing since everything .. I pray for you and hope you are ok — mystery (@MysteryBliss1) July 22, 2019

On Twitter, people are reaching out to her via her advertised posts, asking how she’s doing. One person asked how she was doing since everything went down, telling her that she hoped Amber was okay.

Another person quickly came to her defense, revealing that there were two sides to every story when people started slamming Portwood for not treating Andrew right. At the present time, only Andrew’s side of the story has been told as Amber hasn’t made any public statements.

All you have heard is his side you haven't even heard her side of what happened 😂 — Julie H (@JulieMae1995) July 22, 2019

Right now, the legal proceedings are still playing out and Amber is to have no contact with Andrew and James until she’s approved by the courts to do so. It’s uncertain when that will happen, given the severity of the situation. She’s being accused of attacking Andrew with a machete while he was holding James.

Many Teen Mom OG fans are calling for Amber to be fired from the show, especially if convicted of the serious allegations. MTV has yet to make a statement about the situation.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.