Amber Portwood’s brother dishes on her legal and money trouble

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is trying to move on from her legal drama that played out over the summer.

Amber hasn’t said much about the situation on social media, mostly because her lawyer might have asked her not to speak out until the case is settled.

In the meantime, Andrew Glennon, Dr. Drew, and leaked audio have told the story for her. And now, her brother is using social media to speak out about his sister’s arrest.

He claims Amber herself paid to get herself out of jail after her arrest, but she had someone else handle the paperwork.

There's nothing strange about the story. The person who bailed Amber out really was Amber. My mom is the one that went to get her but Andrew actually put the money back in Amber's account after he stole it to bail her out. — Shawn Portwood 🇺🇸 (@ShawnPortwood) October 2, 2019

Well considering Andrew took all of the money out of her account and transferred it into his personal account. The only way she was able to bail herself out was to have him transfer money back into her account. — Shawn Portwood 🇺🇸 (@ShawnPortwood) October 2, 2019

Shawn Portwood claims that there’s nothing strange about the story. In fact, for him, it makes perfect sense.

He claims that Amber is the one who paid to get out of prison. However, it was her mother who went to the local jail to get her out. He also claims that Andrew put the money back in Amber’s account after he supposedly stole it to bail her out.

Shawn also questions who Rhonda is.

A woman named Rhonda Russell claims she bailed out Amber, and she wants her money back from the reality star. It was The Ashley that reported that Rhonda wanted the $2,000 back that she had supposedly used to get Amber out.

However, Shawn doesn’t know who this Rhonda is.

I know that but that money was never Rhonda's it was Amber's money. Isnt that what the whole argumwnt was about? She said she used her money to bail Amber out and Amber didn't pay her back. That's not true because it was Amber money the entire time. — Shawn Portwood 🇺🇸 (@ShawnPortwood) October 2, 2019

He seems convinced that Amber would never ask someone named Rhonda to bail her out of jail when she has the money available to her. He claims that Rhonda’s story isn’t true, because Amber had the money and paid to get herself out of jail.

Amber Portwood may tell more of her story when Teen Mom OG returns. As of right now, MTV might still be filming her story for the upcoming season.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.