Amber Portwood to be fired from Teen Mom OG if convicted of machete attack report says

Amber Portwood is currently keeping a low profile, as she’s been ordered not to talk to Andrew or her son James. Now, TMZ is reporting that if Amber is convicted of this attack, she could lose her job with MTV.

Sources tell the website that a conviction with a deadly weapon should be enough to end her run with Teen Mom OG, where she has been featured for 10 years now.

The show will document the legal process, but the website claims MTV could fire Amber if she’s convicted, resulting in possible jail time.

As we’ve previously revealed, fans of Teen Mom OG believe that this is indeed reason enough to give Amber the boot from the show. After all, Jenelle Evans was fired because her husband allegedly shot and killed the family dog.

Amber, who has admitted to struggling with addiction and anxiety before, used a machete to knock down a door to get to her boyfriend Andrew Glennon and their son James.

One thing that may suggest that she won’t get fired is that MTV kept her on when she went to prison before, choosing to focus on Gary Shirley as a single father. Amber’s release from prison was filmed for Teen Mom OG and she’s been a fixture on the show ever since.

While insiders claim that a conviction would get her fired, history may tell a different story. Her previous arrest and jail time were ultimately from her attacking Gary in a domestic violence dispute.

One major difference, in this case, is James, who was in Andrew’s arms during the reported attack.

Amber has been open about her bipolar and borderline personality disorder, but she has also opened up about not taking her medication as prescribed. She recently talked about postpartum depression on Teen Mom OG, including how she was planning on taking her own life.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.