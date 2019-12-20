Amber Portwood still missing from social media after Teen Mom OG trailer drops

Amber Portwood remains inactive on her social media pages after the new trailer for Teen Mom OG aired on MTV Tuesday night.

The trailer arrived during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, where Tyler Baltierra and his wife Catelynn visited the set to talk about anxiety alongside Chelsea DeBoer.

The trailer revealed that Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell were surprised and shocked after hearing about Amber Portwood’s arrest earlier this summer.

Her arrest appears to be the focus of this upcoming season, and as Monsters & Critics reported earlier this week, no one from Amber’s life appeared in the trailer.

Surprise! 🎁 @CatelynnLowell stopped by the #TeenMom2 Reunion with a special sneak peek from the next season of #TeenMomOG. pic.twitter.com/mCXiQ4CCiE — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) December 18, 2019

After Teen Mom OG wrapped earlier this year, reports surfaced that Amber had been arrested.

She faced accusations of attacking her boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a shoe and a machete after they missed the July 4th fireworks. He was supposedly holding their son James when it happened, putting his life in danger.

Amber spoke out about the incident as much as she could during a sit-down with Dr. Drew, but fans have yet to see how everything will play out on Teen Mom OG.

For months, she received mean and harsh messages on Twitter, asking her how she could put James’ life in danger.

Then, months later, Amber posted a quote by CiCi B, revealing that this was the time for her silently to remove herself from anyone that hurts her.

It appeared to be a vague statement in terms of who she was leaving — Andrew or Teen Mom OG.

However, that quote wasn’t her last post. About a month ago, she posted a photo of herself with her daughter, Leah, on her 11th birthday.

It was in this post where Amber revealed she was handing over her Instagram, so she didn’t have to deal with the negativity that can come from fans. So far, she’s sticking to her guns, as she has yet to post anything herself.

As for Amber Portwood’s presence on the upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG, only time will tell.

Teen Mom OG returns in 2020.