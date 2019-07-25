Amber Portwood reveals she’s heartbroken after Andrew is caught texting another woman

Amber Portwood isn’t allowed to speak to Andrew or her son James, but she hasn’t been banned from posting on social media. A few days ago, a story broke about Andrew Glennon allegedly texting another woman and Amber has taken to Twitter to let her feelings be known.

The woman is someone who Andrew reportedly started talking to after his drama with Amber. Apparently, he’s been confiding in her, but there’s no romantic connection. He doesn’t know her, as he asked her for a photo.

Amber isn’t happy about this development as she didn’t plan on Andrew moving on so fast. Radar Online reports that Andrew wanted her to come to Indiana, but she refused. On Twitter, Amber revealed she was so heartbroken and revealed that the truth will always come out.

I am so heartbroken right now…omg? Wow I guess the truth always comes out😣 pic.twitter.com/zF5gcD0Rut — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) July 24, 2019

Andrew can’t talk to Amber directly but he did respond to Amber’s post indirectly, revealing that the texting story was taken out of context and blown out of proportion. On Instagram in the comments, he reportedly wrote that it is sad that Amber believes the headlines and that she should know better after being in the spotlight for 10 years.

He also allegedly wrote that she was more than welcome to have a pity party for something that means nothing, as he has no time for nonsense.

On his own verified Instagram account, he addressed the story and Amber’s broken heart post.

“In case you haven’t seen it this hit the news and made its way to Amber who posted a picture with a broken heart. If you love her even a little you shouldn’t do things like this,” he posted as a caption for the video below.

Since Amber and Andrew can’t speak in private, social media is their only way to communicate. Andrew appears upset that Amber would believe the story, but since he can’t clarify everything, it makes the situation awkward. There’s been no word on whether a judge will address their social media posts at an upcoming court hearing.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.