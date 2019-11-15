Amber Portwood criticized over ‘having a great day’ tweet after Andrew Glennon drama

Amber Portwood is using her social media accounts to let fans know that she’s doing well these days. It was only a few months ago that the police arrested her for lashing out at her live-in boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

At the time, Amber was accused of attacking Andrew with a machete while he was holding their son James. Following her arrest, Andrew was given the responsibility for James.

Later, Amber spoke to Dr. Drew about the incident, revealing what she could with advice from her lawyer. It was here that she seemed to confirm that Andrew cheated on her with another woman. Needless to say, the situation was more complicated than initially thought.

This week, Amber posted a photo of herself and revealed that it was having a “great day”. That’s when the harsh replies started to come, including some involving her son James.

It’s clear that some fans think she should be locked up for her actions. Others want to know why she isn’t doing more in the public eye for her son James, even though she might be fighting for him behind the scenes, as she’s filming for Teen Mom OG.

Even though some people initially supported Amber after her revelation that Andrew might have cheated on her, a lot changed after new developments surfaced in the case.

Fans later learned, through leaked audio, that she had threatened Andrew’s life.

The leaked audio was shocking, and people started changing their minds about the Teen Mom OG star. Many fans called on MTV to fire her as they didn’t want the network financially to support a person who threatened to kill someone.

Amber Portwood has yet to reply to the tweets.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.