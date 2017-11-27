Amber Portwood breaks down over Matt Baier break-up on Teen Mom OG premiere

Amber Portwood breaks down in tears as she struggles to decide what to do as her relationship with Matt Baier comes to an end on the premiere of the new season of Teen Mom OG.

As fans of the show know, Amber and Matt split earlier this year after filming Marriage Boot Camp — with Amber later getting into a relationship with Andrew Glennon, who worked as production on the show.

Amber revealed earlier this month how she is expecting her second child after getting pregnant with Andrew not long after they met.

However, Teen Mom OG Season 7 captures a conversation Amber had with a Teen Mom producer and her cousin Krystal about her impending break-up with Matt, in which she revealed she was unsure what to do but said that she was starting to distance herself from the relationship.

Asked by producer Jess what the situation was between her and Matt, Amber replied: “Nothing’s changed at all…so it’s hard, but I just feel like I’m trickling down a little bit with the relationship, like I’m slowly going down as he keeps treating me like s***…every time I call or text, or any time that he’s making me mad or being disrespectful in any way, it’s like, ‘ack, go’.”

Asked by Jess if she was “backing away a little bit”, Amber added: “I’m just feeling my way through this right now, in any way that I can and it’s nothing but stress.”

Asked by her cousin Krystal if she was scared of being alone again, she then replied: “No, I’m scared that I developed this relationship with a guy that I loved and…am I making a mistake if I let him go?”

The Teen Mom OG season premiere also sees Amber lose her cool with the wife of Maci Bookout’s ex-fiance Ryan Edwards. Meanwhile, Maci demands Ryan complete rehab or she won’t let him see their son Bentley, Catelynn Lowell worries about Tyler’s dad butch as he’s off parole, and Farrah Abraham celebrates her birthday in New York.

