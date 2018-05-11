Amber Portwood and Brandi Glanville in epic clash on Marriage Boot Camp finale

As Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition comes to a close, the drama between Amber Portwood and Brandi Glanville certainly does not — with the pair having a massive clash on tonight’s finale.

In a sneak peek released by WEtv, Brandi can be seen talking about the tension between the two reality stars leading up to the confrontation. It’s pretty clear that the former RHOBH star has had enough of Amber’s antics.

There’s clearly no love lost between Amber and Brandi. Even before the show premiered, Brandi was sharing all the dirty details of her clashes with Amber. Back in March, she even told Us Weekly that Amber tried to beat her up. Now it looks like we’ll get to see some of that action.

A post shared by wetv (@wetv) on May 4, 2018 at 6:33pm PDT

In a video shared to YouTube, Brandi tells Amber, “You flip a switch. It’s like crazy.” Then Amber does exactly that.

Amber Portwood can be seen getting up out of her chair as she charges toward Brandi Glanville. Renee Graziano jumps in between them in order to keep Amber from charging at Brandi.

In another clip shared by Ok! Magazine, we get to see even more of the drama between the Marriage Boot Camp stars. It looks to be from the same day, but this time Amber is seated and seemingly everyone from the show is taking aim at her.

“It’s Amber’s show and Amber’s world and we’re all just living it and I’m sick of all the nonsense,” Brandi says during her confessional before the scenes switch. Then, we see Amber sitting down with the rest of the MBC cast as they have a heated conversation.

This time, Brandi’s father jumps in, trying to defend his daughter and that doesn’t sit well with Amber. It looks like the Teen Mom OG star is about to take on Guy Glanville before both Jennifer and Renee Graziano jump in to break it all up.

While this group of reality stars came on Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition so they could fix what is broken within their own families, it seems that most of the drama erupted between everyone else. Was there progress made during this season or just more new feuds?

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition season finale airs tonight at 9/8c on WEtv.