Love & Hip Hop: Miami was billed as Trick Daddy and Trina’s show but there’s no denying that Amara La Negra is the breakout star.

Now that the VH1 series is midway through Season 2, viewers want to know more about Amara, who continues to entertain both on-screen and on-stage due to her immense talent, her fiery personality and her penchant for creating drama.

While Amara’s debut on Love & Hip Hop: Miami opened her up to a much larger audience, what some may not realize is that even prior to reality TV, Amara was a star.

Amara La Negra’s real name and age

If you thought Amara La Negra was a perfect name for performing, it’s safe to say she does too. Amara’s real name is Dana Danelys De Los Santos. Born on October 4, 1990, Amara is just 28 years old and was born in Miami, Florida.

Amara is an only child and as we’ve seen on-screen, she was raised by a single mother. That didn’t stop her from excelling and living her dreams. La Negra started training early, excelling in dance and music when she was a small child.

She became known to Spanish audiences when Amara La Negra appeared on the Univision variety show Sábado Gigante at just 4 years old. She went on to appear in other Univision shows and then moved on to become a backup dancer for larger musical acts as her star power began to grow.

Amara La Negra’s net worth

With four albums under her belt including three Spanish language albums and an EP released last year, Amara La Negra is doing well for herself. She also gets paid to appear on episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Amara has managed to rise up from humble beginnings to become a bonified Afro-Latina music star and now, that hard work has clearly paid off. While celebrity net worth is almost always a game of estimates, Amara La Negra is said to be worth $1.2 million as recently as October 2018.

Another estimate puts Amara’s net worth at $1.5 million so she’s likely somewhere in that ballpark.

With a hit reality TV series, a record deal with FastLife Entertainment Worldwide/BMG and her own clothing line, it’s all uphill for Amara La Negra.