Amandeep Atwal was murdered by her own father who disapproved of her relationship

Teenager Amandeep Atwal was in love with her boyfriend Todd McIsaac but her father was not happy with their relationship, Forbidden: Dying for Love shows how his anger turned deadly.

Amandeep Atwal has started seeing her boyfriend, Todd McIsaac, in high school, but her parents to not approve. The pair managed to keep their relationship a secret until they were involved in a car accident and her parents found out the truth.

After leaving high school Amandeep moved to Prince George, where she and Todd set up home. Over the summer she decided to spend a last holiday with her family in Vancouver, but it was was at the end of the break when things turned deadly.

Her father, Rajinder Atwal, offered to run his 17-year-old daughter back to Prince George but the journey was never completed. Atwal turned up at hospital claiming his daughter had committed suicide.

However, the forensic examination revealed that several of the stab wounds had been inflicted after death and Atwal was arrested for Amandeep’s murder.

In 2005 he was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to at least 16 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

The judge told Atwal his was a “selfish act of the highest order, beyond the comprehension of any reasonable person.”

