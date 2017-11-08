Amanda Loy suffers breast augmentation surgery complications on Little Women: Dallas

Little Women: Dallas star Amanda Loy faced complications during filming for this week’s back-to-back episodes of the Lifetime show — after deciding to undergo breast augmentation surgery.

The 4ft 2in bodybuilding fan saw her blood pressure “take a dangerous nosedive”, according to the network.

This week’s episode also sees Amanda involved in a clash with co-star Tiffani Chance. Meanwhile, Tiffani also gets confronted by fellow Little Women: Dallas star Caylea Woodbury about the verbal abuse from Tiffani’s boyfriend Austin Skovran.

We also see the ladies picking up the pieces after the fight between Tiffani and Emily Fernandez which took place on last week’s episode at the Renaissance Faire. Brichelle also holds a charity event with an eventful after-party.

Little Women: Dallas airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.