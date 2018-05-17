Amanda Lee Hall was raped and murdered by Evil Twins Jerome and Tyrone Page

Evil Twins examines the case of Jerome and Tyrone Page, who shared a taste for rape and murder.

Amanda Lee Hall, a 15-year-old attending Lansdowne High School, ran away from home on June 1, 1992 following a fall out over her boyfriend. Hall spent some time with friends but then eneded up sleeping outside the woman’s restroom of local community center.

On June 4 Hall’s partially clothed body was found on a disused road, she’d been raped and strangled to death.

Detectives followed a trail of evidence that led to Jerome and Tyrone. The brothers were in their 30s but still lived with their mother and they had a long criminal record. One crime in particular stuck out as being similar to Hall’s case was when they were 17. They had witnessed a gang rape and been involved in the aftermath, serving several years for their part.

In 1993 Jerome Page was convicted of rape, sodomy and murder, he was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. His brother Tyrone was also given life without parole, avoiding the death penalty only because Jerome took the blame for the actual murder.

