Almost Family spoilers: Special episode scheduled for Thanksgiving Day

FOX has decided to add an episode of Almost Family to the schedule for Thanksgiving Day. It will give fans of the show an extra opportunity to watch it during the current week.

Britanny Snow (Julia Bechley), Megalyn Echikunwoke (Edie Palmer), and Emily Osment (Roxy Doyle) are going to give their fans some rare original content for the night of Thanksgiving.

Typically all of the primary networks move away from new episodes for Thanksgiving Day. Shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Mom are taking the week off.

Sometimes you need your sisters to remind you exactly who YOU are! 🙌 Watch #AlmostFamily's two-night holiday special starting Wednesday at 9/8c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/r9hAodhSfh — Almost Family (@almostfamilyfox) November 25, 2019

Almost Family Episode 6: Kosher AF

According to FOX, the November 27 episode is going to be an interesting one. Julia is going to develop feelings for Donovan, but a problem will arise when the topic of children comes up.

Elsewhere in the episode, Amanda (Victoria Cartagena) is going to suggest that she and Edie go on a weekend getaway. Also, Tim’s (Mo McRae) suspicions are going to grow deeper and Edie is going to catch Amanda off guard in court.

This #Thanksgiving, we're bringing you an extra serving of #AlmostFamily! Tune in tonight AND tomorrow for the two-night special at 9/8c. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YDHiPcKQGs — Almost Family (@almostfamilyfox) November 27, 2019

Almost Family Episode 7: Thankful AF

It’s a Thanksgiving-inspired episode for the cast and characters on Almost Family. It will air for the first time at 9/8c on the evening of Thanksgiving Day.

According to FOX, Julia is going to host Thanksgiving dinner for her ever-growing family. As is often the case for dinners like these on television, thinks won’t go as well as hoped.

Julia is going to invite Leon (Timothy Hutton) and the new guy that she’s been seeing. Expect that to ramp the drama up a bit. Also, Edie is going to find herself at a crossroads. It seems like a poignant episode for her and the arc of that character.

Fans of Britanny Snow, Megalyn Echikunwoke, or Emily Osment may have a good chance to tune in for the first time when FOX airs this episode against very little competition from other networks on Thursday night.

Almost Family airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on FOX.