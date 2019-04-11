Alli Adams on Double Shot at Love: Meet the Aubrey O’Day look-a-like who is looking for love

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinnie Guadagnino is giving 20 women a shot at winning the hearts of these Jersey Shore men. Green Bay, Wisconsin native Alli Adams is among those looking for love on the newest MTV series.

Alli is 28 years old with a love of tattoos and her home team, the Green Bay Packers. There’s something else about Alli that may give her a leg up against the competition though. She’s a dead ringer for Pauly D’s ex-girlfriend Aubrey O’Day.

Currently living in Nashville, Alli has lived in quite a few places. In fact, she just moved to Music City U.S.A. back in September after living in Las Vegas for six years.

Double Shot at Love isn’t Alli’s first competition. Last year she competed for the Inked Magazine cover competition, where she was vying for the top spot.

While campaigning for herself on Instagram, she even made her love of animals clear, promising to donate more than half of her winnings to various animal foundations if her fans would vote her to the top.

Speaking of ink, Alli Adams proudly wears quite a few tattoos. According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, her body art is the result of more than 70 hours of black and white tattoo work done by Ryan Schlieve of The Attic Tattoo Studio in Appleton, Wisconsin.

When talking about her time on Double Shot at Love, Alli Adams admits that she told friends she was off to California to “find the love of her life.”

It’s not clear whose heart she was after though. While the 20 women are vying for the affection of DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino, they have to choose which of the Jersey Shore bachelors that they want to end up with.

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.