All American Season 2: What time does it come on, and what channel?

All American Season 2 is back tonight. Fans have been waiting for months for the high school football drama to return, and the wait is over.

The CW show almost didn’t get a second season. Despite a successful first season, with loads of social media appeal, the drama was on the fence for a while.

Thankfully the network is giving the show another chance, and that is fabulous news. There is a slight bit of not so great news. Only 13 episodes were ordered for Season 2, with an option to order more after the show returns.

What that means is if All American does well in the ratings, more episodes will be ordered. If the ratings are not so stellar, it could mean the end of the drama.

The entire second season will drop on Netflix shortly after its run on The CW. It is a way to capitalize on the fan base built from the streaming service following the first season.

All American aired its first season on Wednesday nights at 9/8c immediately following Riverdale. The CW used the fan base of Archie and his friends, as a lead-in for the drama loosely based on a true story.

The network is moving All American to Monday nights at 8/7c for its second season. It will be used as the lead-in for Black Lightning.

Changing the day and time for the show could happen for a couple of reasons. One, to give the drama a higher chance for success based on other television shows in the same time slot.

Second, to give the new show, Nancy Drew, the benefit of Riverdale’s lead-in on Wednesdays, which is most likely the reason. The network has high hopes for the new series, so tapping into the Riverdale fanbase is a good move.

All American Season 2 debuts tonight on The CW. It is going to be a bumpy ride for Spencer James (Daniel Ezra).

Will he stay in Beverly Hills to play football for Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Will he return home to play for his estranged father, Corey James (Chad Coleman)? Also, who is Dillon James’ (Jalyn Hall) father — Corey, or Billy?

Spencer has doubts that his mother, Grace James (Karimah Westbrook), is telling the truth about Dillon’s paternity. Even Corey questions if the boy is his. It is one of the reasons he left his family.

So many questions! One thing is for sure it is going to be an exciting second season.

All American airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.