All American return date: When does show come back on in 2020?

A move to Monday nights has proven to be a good one for All American. The CW football drama has pulled in stellar ratings and even received additional episodes added to Season 2. Oh, and it just received a Season 3 renewal.

It took fans a while to find the show, but now viewers are hooked. There has been so much hoopla surrounding the show fans can’t wait for the drama to come back with new episodes in 2020. Thankfully, the wait is almost over.

All American returns on Monday, January 20, with Season 2 Episode 9, titled One of Them Nights.

In the episode, Dillion (Jalyn Hall) is mad at his brother Spencer (Daniel Ezra), who has not been around. The two boys are still reeling from the loss of their father, Cory (Chad L. Coleman) too, which is causing problems for both of them.

Spencer will try to make up with his younger brother, but Dillon won’t make it easy. Plus, the teenager is adjusting to life without football. It has been the main focus of his world since he was a kid. There is going to be a big hole left in Spencer’s heart, soul, and life without the sport.

Coop (Bre-Z) is fearful after she comes face to face with Tyrone (Demetrius Shipp Jr.). She will have to own up to her actions in the police ambush that got Tyrone arrested.

Coop believes she has Preach (Kareem J. Grimes) in her corner, but that could change with Tyrone back on the streets. Whatever Tyrone has in store for Coop, it isn’t going to be pretty, and even Preach won’t be able to stop him.

Billy (Taye Diggs), who is trying to rebuild his family, forces Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) to spend time with him. He is desperate to make some good family memories.

Billy doesn’t want his past mistakes with his father to be repeated with his children.

All American may be touted as a football drama, but the current season has proven The CW show is about life. It is a show about the bonds people build, the choices people make, and the consequences people face because of various decisions during their lives.

Gone are the days where the drama was struggling to find viewers. Although the night changed helped, the show itself is what keeps fans tuning in week after week.

The teen scene, as well as the adults, are relatable, interesting, fun, likable, and, most of all, enjoyable to watch. Fans are invested in what happens to their new friends in Crenshaw and Beverly Hills.

All American airs on Mondays at 8/7c on The CW and returns with new episodes on January 20.