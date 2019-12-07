Alison Sweeney previews new Hallmark Christmas movie produced by Blake Shelton

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Alison Sweeney is starring in a new Hallmark Christmas movie produced by country music superstar, Blake Shelton.

The Days of our Lives alum stopped by Hallmark’s Home & Family on Friday to preview her film, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas. Alison has become a staple for Hallmark movies over the past few years, but this is only the second-holiday movie for the actress. She previously starred in Christmas at Holly Lodge in 2017.

Alison revealed to hosts, Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, the movie is a follow-up flick to last year’s holiday hit, Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas. It was based on Blake’s hit song of the same name.

The movie was so successful that the country crooner decided to make a sequel with new characters.

Unlike other holiday movies, the new flick honors people who are grieving at Christmas. Alison plays, Katherine, a widow who returns to her hometown with her son for the holidays. On the train ride home, Katherine encounters Jack (Lucas Bryant), a veteran on his own Christmas journey.

Katherine and Jack are dealing with their own losses but continue to be drawn together in her hometown. They both volunteer for a military family fundraising event, which puts Jack and Katherine in constant contact with each other.

“We always talk about the joy, the celebration, and the fun of the holidays. But some people come into the holidays with mixed feelings or loss and tragedy. So, how do we help them get through the holidays? It is a beautiful story. My character is grieving, and her son is grieving. It’s been several years, and it is time for them to sort of let Christmas pull them back into the present,” Alison shared with the Home & Family hosts.

The actress reveals that, despite both characters dealing with their past turmoil, a Christmas miracle might bring Katherine and Jack the joy they have desperately needed.

It is a Hallmark Christmas movie, so viewers should expect the film to be fun, silly, and have a little bit of magic, even though it deals with loss during the holiday season. Alison gushed over the fact she got to be part of the flick. The movie sounds like a must-see for fans of the talented actress, as well as Blake Shelton.

Alison Sweeney not only dished on her new Hallmark Christmas movie but announced she is returning to Days of our Lives as Sami Brady. Fans can expect her back in Salem next year.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas premieres Sunday, December 8 at 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.