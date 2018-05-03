Alice Swanson realised Evil Lives Here when her husband William Jennings Choyce was revealed as a serial killer and rapist

William Jennings Choyce Evil Lives Here examines his crimes and how Alice Swanson came to realise her husband was a monster.

Stockton, California, resident Choyce began his murder spree in 1997 and went on to murder three women over the next 12 months.

Choyce would cruise the streets in his van, which had a fold down bed in the back. He picked up various sex workers and then raped them in the back of his van. He also murdered three of his rape victims and left their bodies posed in grotesque sexual positions.

In 1997 and 1998 he raped murdered Stockton locals Lawanda Beck and Gwendolyn Lee, as well as Oakland resident Victoria Bell.

He was caught through his DNA being matched to the crime scenes, whilst he was in prison for another rape. In 2008 Choyce was sentenced to death, despite his defense asking for a life sentence due to Choyce’s difficult upbringing. At his trial three other women testified that they’d been raped by the 54-year-old.

Choyce is currently serving time in San Quentin, California.

Evil Lives Here – Our House of Horrors airs at 3:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.