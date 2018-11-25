Alex Rodriguez guest stars on Shark Tank: What is his net worth?

Alex Rodriguez will guest star as a shark on Sunday’s episode of Shark Tank, using his own money to invest in products that are presented to him on the show. A retired baseball player, one can imagine he has some money he’d like to invest, but how big is his net worth?

Some reports are putting Alex Rodriguez’ net worth around $300 million. While that sounds like a lot, it makes sense given his $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers from 2001. It was a 10-year contract and he would play an additional five years in the league before retiring.

He could have boosted his personal net worth with investments, endorsement deals, and appearances. Plus, he could have made money on properties and other types of investment deals. It sounds like he has more than enough money to make a good deal in the tank.

Alex Rodriguez started his career with the Seattle Mariners at the age of 18. It was during this time he signed a $1.3 million contract. He also played with the Texas Rangers, where he, in 2001, signed a 10-year $252 million deal with the team. He would later play with the New York Yankees, playing alongside Derek Jeter.

While he impressed on the field, he also had his troubles away from the baseball diamond. Back in 2009, he struggled to get along with his team members and the fans in New York struggled to accept him.

He was caught cheating on his wife Cynthia, who filed for divorce. He reportedly cheated with Madonna.

A-Rod was suspended for the entire 2014 season for using performance-enhancing drugs. Alex would also be involved in lawsuits over his reputation in relation to the Major League Baseball corporation. He would go on to retire just two years later in 2016.

It appears that life after retirement is less dramatic. He’s currently linked to Jennifer Lopez and rumor has it that they are looking at engagement rings.

For Rodriguez, it seems that he’s happy to have found someone who he can be with without the stress of the public. In addition, the two work out together and spend plenty of time together as a family, according to his Instagram posts.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.