Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown shows off new short-hair look

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has shown off a new haircut to fans — and she’s decided to go short!

The reality star posted two new photos on her Instagram revealing her new look.

One picture shows her hair ruffled with short back and sides and swept over to the side. Another shows her wearing make-up and with her hair more neatly brushed.

In a caption, she told how she had always been too afraid when she was younger to have short hair even though she wanted to.

But she revealed that ever since she took the plunge she hasn’t looked back. She said: “The shorter I go the more like the true Rainy I feel.”