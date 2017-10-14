Alaskan Bush People’s Matt and Gabe Brown have their own plushies

Alaskan Bush People stars Matt and Gabe Brown have plenty of adoring fans — and now they even have their own plushies!

The pair were turned into miniature versions of themselves by craftwoman and jeweller Jennifer, who regularly shows off her creations on her Instagram page.

Plushy Gabe — who has curly hair and sideburns just like the real-life version of himself — recently made an appearance in a video by Alaskan Bush People fan Samantha Gray from New Zealand.

She recorded the song as part of singing competition which she took part in against Gabe’s sister Rain.

Watch to the end to see Gabe make his appearance.

A post shared by Samantha (@samanthajaimeegray) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

For those interested, Rain won the singing challenge, despite Sam having help from plushy Gabe.

Hey guys cast your votes here! — Rainy brown (@heroofkirrkwell) October 12, 2017

Rain and Gabe’s brother Matt was the first to get turned into plushy form by Jennifer, when he was first introduced on her Instagram page the day after Halloween last year.

Trick or treat!! #halloweencostume got a tootsie pop for his efforts. A post shared by jennifer (@jenjifr) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:18pm PDT

She then chronicled what he got up to over subsequent months.

Matty is all ready for #christmas in his new #santahat Thanks mom. A post shared by jennifer (@jenjifr) on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:15am PST

Matty got a new piece of 'clothing' today. #mattypan #mattbrown #ponchomatt #ponchomatty #abp A post shared by jennifer (@jenjifr) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:34am PST

Matty wishes all my followers a happy Valentine's Day. #happyvalentinesday #valentines #love #hearts A post shared by jennifer (@jenjifr) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:19am PST

Gabe made his first appearance for the first time earlier this year — without any clothes on!

I just don't know. #censoredpic #nakieplush A post shared by jennifer (@jenjifr) on Apr 30, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

And it wasn’t long until the pair got their own dedicated Instagram account, Matty and Friends.

Here’s Matty and Gabe out and about (scroll through the pictures).

And here’s Matty and Gabe during the summer — in swimming trunks!

We know everyone is looking forward to Fall, but we're still stuck in #summer Gabey came over and we got new swim trunks. How do we look? Took a soak in our indoor pool with #olaf #plushiesofinstagram #plush #handmadeplush #ittybittys A post shared by Matty and Friends (@matty.and.friends) on Aug 23, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

Last but not least, here are Matt and Gabe with eye-patches (remember pirate Matt on Alaskan Bush People?) posing with Bear. No, not THAT bear! 😉

Do you have any Alaskan Bush People fan art or creations? Let us know in the comments below or in our dedicated Alaskan Bush People Facebook group.