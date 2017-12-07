Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown looks terrifying after dressing up as the Joker

Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown was no stranger to camouflage make-up while living in the bush — but you’ve never seen him like this.

The star took on a terrifying new look after dressing up as the Joker. With his long hair, purple suit and cheek-to-cheek red lipstick he looked the spitting image of Heath Ledger’s version of Batman’s famous nemesis from The Dark Knight.

Alaskan Bush People star Bear — whose real name is Solomon — posted the pictures in two sets as part of an album on his Facebook page titled “Halloween”.

The first showed a close-up of his made up face staring chillingly at the camera, as well as a photo which showed the top of his purple suit and another of him grinning as he stood away from the camera.

The second set showed similar photos of him striding towards the camera, as well as ones of him pointing at the spikes of what look like Wolverine’s retractable claws from the X-Men.

The look and his surroundings were a million miles from the Alaskan bush where he became famous for his howling as part of the “Wolfpack”.

Bear is thought to currently be living in California, like most of the rest of the Brown family, as his mom Ami undergoes treatment for cancer. They later plan to move Colorado to set up a new permanent home.

The Browns feature tonight (Thursday) in a festive special on Discovery called A Discovery Christmas Story, which shows the family as well as other stars from Discovery shows enjoying festive traditions.