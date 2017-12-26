Alaskan Bush People’s Bam Bam thanks fans for supporting mom Ami during cancer battle

Alaskan Bush People star Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown has thanked fans for supporting his family and especially his mom Ami during her cancer battle.

The reality star posted the heartfelt message on his Twitter page as he wished followers a Merry Christmas.

He paid tribute to fans for offering their “love, prayers and support” to the family in what has been one of their hardest years to date.

Bam Bam started his message by saying: “🎄🎉 Merry Christmas everyone! And Happy Holidays!🎁🎊”

He added: “Thank you for the love, prayers and support you have all shown for my family and especially my Mom. We are honored and thankful you have each chosen to let us be a part of your lives.. ✌🏻❤️😎🍦to you all!”

🎄🎉 Merry Christmas everyone! And Happy Holidays! 🎁🎊 Thank you for the love, prayers and support you have all shown for my family and especially my Mom. We are honored and thankful you have each chosen to let us be a part of your lives. ✌🏻❤️😎🍦to you all! — Joshua Bam Bam Brown (@JoshBamBamBrown) December 26, 2017

Bam Bam’s message comes after it was revealed on the Alaskan Bush People Christmas special that mom Ami’s health was improving after several months of gruelling treatment.

The star had previously been diagnosed with lung cancer which had reached “at least” stage 3b.

But on the episode she met with medical oncologist Dr. Deborah Wong for a check-up at the UCLA Medical Center, who told her: “It sounds like you bounced back really well.” She added: “We don’t know what the future will hold. It’s kind of out of our hands, but there’s every single reason to be hopeful and absolutely optimistic.

“You were pretty sick, but you got through it. I think that’s a testament to, you know, the strength of your will but also the strength and resolve of your entire family.”

Husband Billy added in an interview with producers: “Her lungs are clear. She’s still weak and she has a cough and all that, but if you look inside her eyes that’s the best part because Ami’s back. She’s inside there, and she wasn’t for a while.”

Ami’s weight was revealed to have risen to 102.2lbs, after dropping to as low as 89.4 lbs in August, and she also said she had suffered few side effects from the chemotherapy she had received, and that her appetite had been good.

Billy added: “She’s fought this really hard, and she seems to be doing ok — she really does.” He added: “We made some of our hardest decisions this year, but my faith in Ami and, you know, God through her…that keeps you strong.”

Bam Bam’s sister Rain also issued a Christmas message to fans on her Instagram with a picture of her by the family’s Christmas tree.

She also posted another one of her holding up a nativity scene, and saying: “Happy birthday to my favorite big brother Jesus Christ.”

She added: “I love you, I’m so blessed to have such a beautiful life wonderful family and loving friends.

“This year has been amazing And I can’t wait to start another year full of joy and love! I will never stop being sweet kind and giving to those in need, and above all sharing the wonderful light of God.”

Discovery has not yet confirmed whether there will be an Alaskan Bush People Season 8, but it’s thought likely that the show will continue. Bam Bam also dropped a hint earlier this month that he may be working on some sort of spin-off with girlfriend Allison Kagan.