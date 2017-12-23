Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown gets ferret for Christmas from fiancee Rhain Merrill

Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown has got a four-legged and furry festive surprise as a Christmas present from fiancee Rhain Merrill — a baby ferret!

Noah was given the seven-week-old animal, who he has named Triss, as an early gift from Rhain, along with everything he needs to look after the pet including a cage, bedding, toys and a tunnel tube.

Noah revealed the new addition to his household in a post on his Instagram account, which he only started using a few weeks ago.

He said: “Well, as a early Christmas gift My beautiful Angel Rhain Alisha gave me a new pet Ferret with everything it needed a cage, bedding, toys and a tunnel tube so all that was left to give her was a name and I named her Triss.

“I like ferrets as pets and scorpions, Triss is seven weeks old and she likes raw meat and long naps in my hood.”

Last week Noah used social media share a heartfelt open message to people online asking people to be kind to his younger sister Rain online.

She has been the subject of a lot of abuse from trolls in recent weeks and months after becoming more active on social media.

But Noah said she had become “discouraged” by some of the comments she had received, including ones he described as “downright hateful”.

The Alaskan Bush People star revealed he had got engaged to fiancee Rhain in a message on his Facebook back in October.

At the time he also thanked her for her support as he and the rest of his family dealt with mom Ami’s cancer battle.

She has been undergoing treatment over recent months for lung cancer. It was revealed on the Alaskan Bush People Christmas special which aired earlier this month that her health was improving after undergoing both chemotherapy and radiation.

A repeat of the Christmas special airs tonight on Discovery, in a three-hour episode which also includes additional footage of the Brown family and what they used to get up to during the festive period when they still lived in Alaska.