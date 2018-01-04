Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown wields ‘blood-stained’ knife in creepy Joker video

Bear Brown from Alaskan Bush People has posted a creepy video online of him dressed as the Joker while wielding a knife made to look like it’s stained with blood.

In the short clip he is wearing a purple jacket and make-up in a bid to look like Heath Ledger’s version of Batman’s nemesis from The Dark Knight.

Holding up the kitchen knife, which is daubed with a red blood-colored liquid, he looks around him before saying in a British accent: “Honey, I’m home. Where are my slippers?!”

This is from last Halloween!! Posted by Solomon Isaih Brown on Monday, January 1, 2018

The chilling video comes after Bear posted a string of pictures of him dressed as the Joker on his Facebook page last month.

Earlier this week Bear — whose mom Ami has recently been undergoing treatment for cancer — also took to Facebook to wish fans a happy new year, and thank them for their support.

He said: “It really means a lot to know so many people care!”

Bear is among several members of the Brown family from Alaskan Bush People to be active on social media.

We told earlier today how his brother Gabe recently returned to Instagram after leaving fans worried when he suddenly stopped posting on his account last summer.