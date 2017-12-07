Alaskan Bush People feature in festive special A Discovery Christmas Story

The Brown family from Alaskan Bush People feature in a festive special tonight on Discovery, called A Discovery Christmas Story.

The episode includes archive footage from several Discovery shows including Alaskan Bush People along with others like Moonshiners and Alaska: The Last Frontier.

It centers around what the stars of the various shows get up to during the festive season and sees them share some of their Christmas traditions — including making bush gifts and moonshine, and hunting for meals to eat at this time of year.

The special is not thought to contain any new footage of the Alaskan Bush People, but instead uses archive clips to show how the family lived in the bush during the festive season.

The Browns are currently mostly living in California where mom Ami has been undergoing treatment for cancer, however they later plan to move to Colorado to set up a new permanent home.

A Discovery Christmas Story Ho! Ho! Ho! Gather 'round and listen in for A Discovery Christmas Story featuring all of the handcrafted holiday traditions straight from the homestead to you and yours, Thursday at 9P. Posted by Alaskan Bush People on Wednesday, December 6, 2017

A Discovery Christmas Story airs tonight at 9/8c on Discovery.