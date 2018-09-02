Alaskan Bush People family battle to save homes as floods ravage local community in Washington

Alaskan Bush People stars Matt and Bam Bam Brown rallied round to help save properties in Washington as floods ravaged the area earlier this year.

Monsters and Critics told in May how the Browns had been forced to deal with severe floodwaters not long after moving to the state to set up a new home.

In footage filmed for tonight’s all-new episode of the Discovery show, Matt and Bam Bam — the two eldest Brown brothers — are shown helping neighbors protect their homes by building flood defences using sandbags.

Bam says: “Where we come from, you never pass anybody. You always stop to help. It’s the idea that, you know, you never know when you’re going to be the one broken down on the side of the road.”

He adds: “It’s always good to see a community come together like this, because it could easily be one of us that are trying to protect our home. It’s nice to be able to give back a little bit to someone who needs it.”

The Alaskan Bush People stars and the rest of their family are building a new homestead in Washington after having to leave Alaska last year so mom Ami could undergo treatment for cancer. She was given the good news that she was in remission last December.

Daughter Rain and son Bear paid tribute to their “inspirational” mom earlier this week as she celebrated her 55th birthday.

The description for Season 8 Episode 3, which airs tonight, reads: “Disaster strikes as floods plague the region, and the Browns must balance the fate of their new community with the success of their homestead.”

Next week’s episode sees the family step up efforts to construct a barn on their ranch, while Noah — who recently got married — invents a device to get rid of moles living on the land.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9/8c on Discovery.