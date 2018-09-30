Alaskan Bush People exclusive: Matt’s air-conditioned suit actually works

On tonight’s white-knuckler two-hour finale of Alaskan Bush People, we see the fallout of last week’s injury that Matt suffered, and it appears to be getting a bit worse.

But before dramatic footage of a looming fire, as teased by Discovery for the finale, our clip reveals an amusing back and forth between Bam Bam and Matt.

Bam Bam teases his brother and even Matt’s strutting little chicken friend is acting a bit nonplussed about Matt’s injury.

But what’s grinding Matt’s gears in the clip is the unrelenting summer heat, something they really didn’t deal with in Alaska.

You can count on the fact that Matt is always thinking.

Matt has absolutely had it with the hot Washington state summer weather. This Alaskan doer and natural born inventor is ready to remedy the situation, injured or not!

He scoured junkyards and odd places find bits and pieces of engines and condensers and quite literally designs a suit he can wear while working outside in the heat that has fresh cold air blowing inside it.

And guess what? It works!

Last week saw Alaskan Bush People stars Matt and Bam Bam Brown work hard to save properties in Washington as floods ravaged the area earlier this year. Tonight the threat of fire looms according to the synopsis notes.

Monsters and Critics interviewed the entire clan back in August. They told us about how they had been forced to deal with severe floodwaters not long after moving to the state to set up a new home. The Browns went into more detail about the challenges they faced.

In footage filmed for tonight’s all-new episode of the Discovery show, Matt and Bam Bam — the two eldest Brown brothers — are shown teasing each other as Matt’s crazy air-conditioned suit idea takes hold.

He jokes: “I injured my leg and the guys won’t let me work anymore,” as Bam Bam mocks him a bit saying: “You alright? You got a boo-boo?”

The amassed pile of junk Matt has gathered up is soon stitched and wired together and actually starts up and begins blowing cold air.

Matt explains his rationale: “I think I bet they need to construct basically an air-conditioned spacesuit, that way when it gets to 102 degrees and all this Alaskan kid can’t work out here anymore.”

As he cuts the metallic fabric and makes arms and legs, he explains his design concept in detail.

“Time to cut it and turn it inside out, as it has to be a bit loose as the cold air from the air conditioner…it has to be a bit loose, the cold air from the air conditioner is going to gather inside the suit and it’s gonna keep me cool. If I had it too tight [the suit] would simply concentrate the sun’s rays and kill me, which is not what I’m shooting for.”

He cranks up the motor and the compressor kicks out nice cool air, as his suit fills up and he gets instant relief. Now if he gets any real work done in this makeshift spacesuit suit, he deserves an award and should patent it immediately.

Make sure to tune into the two-hour Alaskan Bush People season finale Sunday at 9/8c on Discovery.