Alaskan Bush People exclusive: Brown family to surprise mom Ami on Christmas special

There’s just one week to go until the Alaskan Bush People Christmas special — and Monsters and Critics has the first exclusive reveal of exactly what happens.

The long-awaited episode will be the first time the Brown family have been seen on screen since the Season 7 finale back in August, and comes after they moved to California earlier this year so matriarch Ami could undergo treatment for cancer.

It will see them getting into the festive spirit, and we can exclusively reveal that during the episode the family do something very special to surprise their much-loved mom.

The episode description, which we were sent by Discovery, also tells how the surprise comes as the Browns await rebuilding in the Lower 48.

Most of the Brown family moved to California after they left Alaska at the end of last season so Ami could undergo treatment. They later plan to move to Colorado to set up a new permanent home, as was revealed when Season 7 drew to a close.

The full episode description for the Alaskan Bush People Christmas special, seen here for the first time, reads as follows:

T’is the season and, while the Browns anxiously await rebuilding in the Lower 48, they get into the Christmas spirit with a special surprise for mother Ami.

The episode will be the first proper news fans have had since the summer about Ami and how she is doing. The only other official news has been from her and husband Billy’s youngest daughter Rain who revealed back in October that Ami was undergoing a second round of chemotherapy.

At the time Rain said she was unable to share exactly how her mom was doing but told how she and the rest of the Brown family were “hopeful and faithful”. She also thanked fans for flooding the family with “support and love” as they dealt with her mother’s illness.

The last time Ami was pictured in public was also back in October when the Brown family took a trip to Colorado, where it’s believed at least some of the filming for the Christmas special took place.

All the family apart from sons Noah and Bam Bam are believed to be currently living in California as Ami undergoes treatment.

We told this week how Bam Bam recently dropped a big hint that he might be working on some sort of new TV project with Discovery, after he posted a photo of himself and producer girlfriend Allison Kagan outside the network’s offices in Los Angeles.

The couple have recently been renovating an old ferry boat together in South Carolina, on which it’s thought they plan to live. They were also recently spotted in New Orleans, reportedly with a camera crew — which added to speculation that they are working on a project for television, either related to Alaskan Bush People or some sort of spin-off.

Meanwhile, the Browns’ son Noah, who revealed at the end of last season that he did not plan to live with the rest of the family, is thought to be living in Colorado after officially announcing his engagement to fiancee Rhain Merrill.

The Alaskan Bush People Christmas special airs Friday December 15 at 10/9c on Discovery.