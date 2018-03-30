Alaska: The Last Frontier Season 8: What date will show start in 2018?

Alaska: The Last Frontier Season 8 looks set to return later in 2018 — but what date will it start?
The Discovery show’s social media channels have remained very active since the last season ended earlier this year, which indicated a return was probable.
Then the eighth season was confirmed when Jane Kilcher revealed that the family had returned to their homestead, after a short trip away, to start filming again.
Alaska: The Last Frontier Season 8 potential premiere date
While no official air date has yet been released by Discovery, the show usually starts in the fall.
Seasons 2 through 9 began airing in either the first or second week of October, however it started earlier than usual in 2017 with Season 7 premiering on September 15.
It is likely that Alaska: The Last Frontier will follow a similar start date, meaning it is likely to premiere in the second half of September or early October 2018.
What is the latest on the Kilcher family?
As revealed above, the Kilcher family are now back in Homer, Alaska, on the land where they settled more than 80 years ago.
However, earlier this year several members of the family took a trip away to Las Vegas to see a performance by Jewel — who is Atz Kilcher’s second child.
As fans know, Jewel has previously appeared on the show with Season 6 seeing her return to the homestead after nearly seven years away to show her young son how she grew up.
Meanwhile, Atz recently released a memoir called Son of a Midnight Land about his life.
Well folks, here it is. My dad @atzkilcher did something all fathers should do but few actually have. He wrote a book about his life that is fair and honest, leaving no inner rock unturned. This is as real as it gets, a goal I can only hope to achieve in my lifetime. Way to go pops, I’m proud of the man you’ve become. #honesty #homestead #truth #family #lifegoals #proudson
Charlotte’s first son Torrey also recently ran an ultra-marathon.
Happy Saint Patrick's Day! Torrey @torreyshort is back in Homer for the start up of fire season and is running the #HomerEpic race today on a nicely groomed snow machine trail. Runners, skiers and bicycles are all racing together. Torrey is running 50 k – one time around the loop, others may go as many as 3 times that distance. We stopped by the blue shed check point to cheer him on and get a quick photo. It's a beautiful day for being outdoors!
Meanwhile after the tough winter the family returned to doing what they do best — living the homesteading life.
We’ll update this article with any new information about Alaska: The Last Frontier Season 8 as soon as we have it!