Alan Tudyk on The Rookie: Nathan Fillion’s former Firefly castmate joins the show

The Rookie had a special guest star tonight from star Nathan Fillion’s past as Alan Tudyk joined the show.

The episode is titled Clean Cut and Tudyk will be a man sent in to clean up a crime scene that Fillion’s Officer Nolan is there to guard.

Here is everything you need to know about Alan Tudyk and tonight’s episode of The Rookie.

Alan Tudyk on The Rookie

It is Officer Nolan’s birthday on tonight’s episode and his gift is babysitting a crime scene at a law office.

With this being sweeps week, it was time to pull out all the stops and since most fans tuned in to The Rookie because of Nathan Fillion, it was time to bring back a beloved actor from his past.

With an actor like Alan Tudyk appearing on The Rookie, he will surely do more than just clean up some blood at the crime scene.

Who is Alan Tudyk?

Fans of Nathan Fillion know Alan Tudyk very well, as the two starred together on the Joss Whedon sci-fi western series Firefly and its sequel movie Serenity.

Tudyk starred as Hoban “Wash” Washburne, the anxious, yet beloved pilot of the Serenity. He was also married to the first mate of the ship, Zoe (Gina Torres).

Tudyk was one of the main cast members through the entire run of Firefly, although he met his fate in the movie Serenity.

Tudyk popped up again in Whedon’s next television series Dollhouse, starring Buffy alumni Eliza Dushku.

In 2011, Tudyk picked up a major role in the ABC series Suburgatory as Noah Werner, the dentist best friend of lead star Jeremy Sisto’s George Altman.

Tudyk also had quite a nice movie career as well, with his most notable roles coming in A Knight’s Tale with Heath Ledger and Dodgeball: An Underdog Story with Vince Vaughn.

Most recently, Alan Tudyk has been taking on a lot of animated voice roles in movies like Zootopia (Duke of Weselton), Aladdin (Iago), Ralph Breaks the Internet (KnowsMore), Moana (Heihei), and Rogue One (K-2S0).

The Rookie airs on Sunday nights on ABC at 10/9c.