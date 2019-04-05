Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren: DWTS pro dishes details about what went wrong

Alan Bersten is breaking his silence concerning his romance with Alexis Ren, one that stole the show on the previous season of Dancing With The Stars.

While filming the competition, the two developed feelings for one another, and Alexis encouraged him to share his feelings on television.

But the romance didn’t stop Alan from competing and wanting to win the Mirrorball trophy. However, after the show ended, the couple went silent.

Now, Alan is breaking his silence, revealing they weren’t a great fit because he was more private than she was. He also says things didn’t end well.

“She is a beautiful person, in and out, but, that didn’t end up so well,” Alan revealed while talking to Jana Kramer on her podcast, Whine Down.

“We met on the show, and you know, that is her whole career … she is a social media influencer, how could I tell her whether she should post something or not?” Bersten said about the romance. “You know, that’s not my duty as a boyfriend. I personally am a super private person.”

Alan also reveals they haven’t spoken in a while but he knows one thing for certain — he’s done with showmances.

When Alexis and Alan started discussing their feelings on Dancing With The Stars, some fans thought it seemed rushed and immature.

Alan had his eyes on the prize and just wanted to compete. While Dancing With The Stars was a competition for Alexis, it was paid work for Alan.

While he may compete as a pro on the upcoming season of the show, there will be no more flirtatious romances for him.

Dancing With The Stars is set to return this fall on ABC.