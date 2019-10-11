Aladin Jallali responds to Laura’s claims, shares his excitement for the Tell All

With the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All coming up, many TLC viewers are starting to get excited. But it’s possible that no one is more excited than Aladin Jallali, whose marriage to Laura disintegrated before the season was even done airing.

Over the last two months, Laura has been making some shocking allegations about Aladin, including claims that he could be gay and that he cheated on her. And when a picture of her with a “bruised” eye surfaced, she let viewers believe that he may have been abusive too.

And even though Laura is Canadian, there were even claims that he was using her for a green card.

For the most part, Aladin has taken the high road, refusing to respond to the things his ex-wife was saying about him. Every once in a while, he would make a joke, like the one about the “bad sushi.”

But despite reports that Laura has some serious issues, Aladin has never started a rumor or made a claim about Laura in the same way that she has and he’s never lashed out at her either.

Now, with the Tell All looming, Aladin is breaking his silence about claims that have been made about him recently.

In a new video posted to Instagram, Aladin wrote in the caption, “What else?” followed by a string of emojis. The video itself is just a slideshow of photos but each photo is captioned as he takes aim at all the rumors that have been shared about him.

“I’m always the last to know,” the first screen read. “My jiggy jiggy wasn’t enough but a little birdie said I made a baby…”

The same picture Laura used to make her pregnancy announcement flashed on the screen before it switched a photo of Aladin with his hand over his face, as if he’s in disbelief. The next photo was of an emoji with a black eye. It said, “They say I am responsible for this… but even I know that shimmer shadow is not for daytime wear!!!”

“They say I wanted a greencard… from a non-US resident!!!!” read the next slide, complete with a photo of Aladin looking shocked. Then Aladin talked about how much he can’t wait for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All so he can “find out if I killed JFK too!!!”

The humorous video ended with a repeated photo of Aladin and it read, “What else did I do?!?!?!”

It’s understandable that Aladin would be excited for the Tell All as that will be his opportunity to put his relationship with Laura behind him.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.