Akbar on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood — Everything you need to know

Teairra Mari introduced her boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad to viewers on Season 5 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, but we already knew a little bit about him from months prior.

It was Akbar whom Teairra accused of leaking her sex tape back in May — but did he really do it? Here’s what we know.

Just months ago, Teairra Mari took to social media and accused her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad of hacking into her Instagram account and uploading her sex tape for the world to see. Teairra’s friend, Milan Christopher, was by her side and also accused Akbar of being the one who posted the sex tape.

Soon after, a photo from the leak was reposted on 50 Cent’s Instagram. Akbar and 50 Cent are close friends, leading many to believe that they may have been in on it together.

Teairra was so traumatized by the sex tape leak that she even hired celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom to represent her. Together, they held a press conference and announced their intent to sue Akbar for allegedly releasing the tape.

Akbar Abdul-Ahad denied being the sex tape leaker and said Teairra did it on her own, but why would she do that? Was it all for a storyline on Season 5 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood?

In July, Milan Christopher turned on Teairra Mari and also accused her of releasing her own sex tape. This was a shocking turn of events considering how supportive Milan had been previously.

We expect to learn more about the Teairra Mari sex tape mystery as this season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood plays out. In the meantime, we’ve learned a bit more about her boyfriend/ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad.

Akbar began repping MDE on Instagram recently. He added the letters to his Instagram handle and uses the hashtag in nearly every post. He also models the clothing items in many of his photos though he doesn’t share where others can purchase the items and it’s not clear if they are for sale at all.

In addition to being close friends with 50 Cent, Akbar is also in the music industry. He’s got an entire YouTube channel full of freestyle raps, songs and even an acting reel to highlight his previous performances.

As far as TV and movies go, Akbar Abdul-Ahad’s career is relatively new and very short. According to IMDb, Akbar’s only role so far was as a messenger in Dallas back in 2012. He also appears on Season 5 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

On top of working in music and movies, Akbar Abdul-Ahad is also a former basketball star. Standing six feet tall, Akbar previously played as a guard for Idaho State.

His basketball career didn’t last long though. Akbar only played two seasons with the last one being 2006-07. That hasn’t stopped him from wearing an Idaho State t-shirt in photos posted to social media.

It looks like Akbar Abdul-Ahad may also be married. In the midst of all the Teairra Mari drama, The Jasmine Brand posted an exclusive with Akbar’s wife, Sade, who claimed that she’s been married to him for four years and even despite everything that went on with Teairra, it looks like they are still together.

One thing is for sure, Akbar is a busy guy lately. With even more drama coming up on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, we’ll probably learn even more about him.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.