Aimee-Leigh Gemstone on The Righteous Gemstones: Who is Jennifer Nettles, the actress who plays the matriarch of the family?

The Righteous Gemstones took a break this week to go back in time and show what happened that led to Baby Billy Freeman’s (Walton Goggins) split from his sister.

This is also the first time that fans have gotten to really know Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, the matriarch who was already dead when the season started.

Here is what you need to know about Aimee-Leigh Gemstone and the woman who plays her, Jennifer Nettles.

Who is Aimee-Leigh Gemstone

Aimee-Leigh Freeman was a popular televangelist star with her brother Baby Billy Freeman. The two had a lot of fans, although Billy admitted that most of them were in their late 60s at this time.

By the time this episode began, Aimee-Leigh Freeman was married to Eli Gemstone and the two had two children already in Jesse and Judy.

Aimee-Leigh and Baby Billy were preparing a reunion tour but she ended up pregnant again and had to pull out of the tour, which hurt Billy since he needed the money due to three divorces and financial woes.

Aimee-Leigh agreed to do the tour anyway to keep Baby Billy from selling their families land but when she learned he was selling anyway, she told him off and ended things with her brother.

Who is Jennifer Nettles?

One of the best parts of the episode was a song and dance number by Baby Billy and Aimee-Leigh. Get past the brilliant performance by Walton Goggins and you will see a very talented singer and performer in Jennifer Nettles.

This should come as no surprise.

Jennifer Nettles is the lead singer of the band Sugarland along with Kristian Bush. She is also known for the popular song “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” with Bon Jovi in 2006.

With Sugarland, Nettles won five ACM Awards, six CMA Awards, four CMT Awards, and two Grammys.

In 2015, Jennifer Nettles started an acting career, starting with Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, where she portrayed Parton’s mother.

The Righteous Gemstones airs at 10/9c on HBO.